Oppenheimer Raises Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Price Target to $270.00

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Oppenheimer from $255.00 to $270.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.67% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CSL. Zelman & Associates started coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Carlisle Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $243.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Carlisle Companies from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.86.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

NYSE:CSL opened at $241.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Carlisle Companies has a 12-month low of $143.52 and a 12-month high of $244.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.07.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.24. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 8.16%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSL. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 173.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 620,503 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $123,351,000 after buying an additional 393,682 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 17,693.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 391,461 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $74,918,000 after buying an additional 389,261 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 665.7% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 240,833 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $47,875,000 after buying an additional 209,382 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,008,979 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $191,576,000 after buying an additional 143,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 401,888 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $79,892,000 after buying an additional 133,890 shares in the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.