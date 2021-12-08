Oppenheimer Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) – Oppenheimer increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lowe’s Companies in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 6th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now expects that the home improvement retailer will earn $12.01 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $11.26. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.13 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.51 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.99 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.93 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $15.14 EPS.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 25,100.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. TheStreet lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.23.

LOW stock opened at $256.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.31. Lowe’s Companies has a twelve month low of $150.46 and a twelve month high of $257.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.80%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 14,288 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

