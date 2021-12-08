Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) COO Sells $148,860.00 in Stock

Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $148,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Harriet Booker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 8th, Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of Option Care Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total value of $167,580.00.

OPCH traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.03. 591,002 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,369,342. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.59 and a beta of 1.33. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.31 and a 1 year high of $28.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $891.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.47 million. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 2.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Option Care Health from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Option Care Health from $23.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Option Care Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPCH. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 389,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,537,000 after purchasing an additional 16,177 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 770,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,841,000 after purchasing an additional 284,854 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the 2nd quarter worth $34,031,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 108.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 178,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,899,000 after purchasing an additional 92,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 129,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares in the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm involves in the clinical management of infusion therapy, nursing support, and care coordination. It also offers anti-infective, nutrition support, heart failure, chronic inflammatory disorders, immunoglobulin, bleeding disorders, women’s health, neurological disorders, and specialized therapies.

