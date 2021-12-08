Oracle (ORCL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, December 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 217.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts expect Oracle to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $90.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. Oracle has a 1 year low of $58.22 and a 1 year high of $98.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.84 and its 200-day moving average is $88.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.18%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 135,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $12,218,047.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead purchased 2,277 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $96.02 per share, for a total transaction of $218,637.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 467,376 shares of company stock valued at $42,171,396 in the last 90 days. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth about $225,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Oracle by 19.0% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,336 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Oracle by 12.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $971,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.32.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

