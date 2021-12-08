Orange (NYSE:ORAN) Stock Rating Lowered by Credit Suisse Group

Orange (NYSE:ORAN) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ORAN. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Orange in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Orange in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Orange in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Orange in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.
Shares of ORAN stock opened at $10.32 on Monday. Orange has a 1-year low of $10.28 and a 1-year high of $13.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.98 and a 200 day moving average of $11.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89.
Orange Company Profile
Orange SA engages as a telecommunication services company, which operates mobile and internet services. It provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The company was founded in 1794 and is headquartered in Paris, France.
