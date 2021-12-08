Orange (NYSE:ORAN) Stock Rating Lowered by Credit Suisse Group

Orange (NYSE:ORAN) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ORAN. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Orange in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Orange in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Orange in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Orange in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Shares of ORAN stock opened at $10.32 on Monday. Orange has a 1-year low of $10.28 and a 1-year high of $13.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.98 and a 200 day moving average of $11.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORAN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Orange by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 167,969 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Orange by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Orange by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Orange by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Orange by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 82,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orange Company Profile

Orange SA engages as a telecommunication services company, which operates mobile and internet services. It provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The company was founded in 1794 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

