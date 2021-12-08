Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $2.41 Million Stock Position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 4.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,477 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $2,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HRL. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 89.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,096,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,111,000 after buying an additional 991,964 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,911,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,997,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,123,000 after buying an additional 668,747 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,135,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,701,000 after buying an additional 667,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,895,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,495,000 after buying an additional 658,521 shares during the last quarter. 40.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on HRL. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. TheStreet cut Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.50.

Shares of HRL stock opened at $42.43 on Wednesday. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52-week low of $40.48 and a 52-week high of $50.86. The stock has a market cap of $23.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.46 and a 200-day moving average of $44.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.03%.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

