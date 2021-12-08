Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Lowers Position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,673 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $2,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Range Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Range Resources by 100.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,477 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. 91.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Range Resources from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Range Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Range Resources from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Range Resources from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Range Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.32.

In related news, SVP David P. Poole sold 12,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $305,098.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources stock opened at $18.69 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of -10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.26. Range Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $6.19 and a 1-year high of $26.48.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $302.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.15 million. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 17.74% and a negative net margin of 22.48%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Range Resources Co. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

