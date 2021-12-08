Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 391 Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its position in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $2,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXG. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 260.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,030,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634,870 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,549,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242,036 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,300,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,033,000 after purchasing an additional 795,916 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,079,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,321,000 after purchasing an additional 551,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,228,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,601,000 after purchasing an additional 550,344 shares during the last quarter. 77.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.16, for a total transaction of $755,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford Crutchfield sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.49, for a total value of $2,966,330.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,336 shares in the company, valued at $10,528,028.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 266,902 shares of company stock worth $41,354,572 in the last 90 days. 11.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TXG opened at $147.16 on Wednesday. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.15 and a 52 week high of $208.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.79 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $156.07 and its 200 day moving average is $169.82.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 6.30% and a negative net margin of 99.17%. The company had revenue of $125.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on 10x Genomics from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on 10x Genomics in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.00.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

