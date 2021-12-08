Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 693 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 693 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $2,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Kohl’s by 1.7% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Kohl’s by 3.7% during the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC raised its position in Kohl’s by 0.9% during the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 32,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Kohl’s by 16.9% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Kohl’s by 158.6% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KSS. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Kohl’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kohl’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.50.

NYSE:KSS opened at $52.12 on Wednesday. Kohl’s Co. has a 52 week low of $36.78 and a 52 week high of $64.80. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 22.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is 15.58%.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

