Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 739 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 105,649 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 739 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $2,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EXEL. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Exelixis in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelixis in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Exelixis in the second quarter worth about $44,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Exelixis in the third quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Exelixis by 39.1% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 17,236 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $297,321.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carl B. Feldbaum sold 20,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total value of $352,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 162,353 shares of company stock valued at $3,171,924. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXEL opened at $16.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 32.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.64. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.50 and a 1-year high of $25.77.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). Exelixis had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 8.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on EXEL. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Exelixis from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Exelixis from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Exelixis from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exelixis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.18.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

