Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 90 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,210 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Gartner were worth $2,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 6,628.7% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 82,561 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,996,000 after buying an additional 81,334 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 54,669 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,241,000 after buying an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 559,629 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $135,544,000 after buying an additional 37,419 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

In other news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.12, for a total value of $37,083.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 1,547 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.23, for a total transaction of $492,301.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,509 shares of company stock valued at $10,903,216. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IT. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Gartner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $341.00 to $363.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Gartner from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Gartner from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Gartner from $303.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gartner currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $302.86.

Shares of NYSE:IT opened at $316.01 on Wednesday. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.74 and a fifty-two week high of $368.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $320.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $289.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.21 and a beta of 1.54.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.38. Gartner had a return on equity of 96.53% and a net margin of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

See Also: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.