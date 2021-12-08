Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.45 Million Position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.30% of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF worth $2,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QEFA. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:QEFA opened at $76.67 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.58. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a 52-week low of $67.90 and a 52-week high of $79.45.

