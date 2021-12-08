Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.64 Million Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 3.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises about 1.5% of Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $4,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 342.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,587,000 after buying an additional 9,616 shares during the last quarter. Western Financial Corporation bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,431,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 52.5% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 10,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 3,615 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 6,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period.

Shares of TIP opened at $129.28 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $128.95. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $123.51 and a 1-year high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

