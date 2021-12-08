Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,437 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new position in Zoetis in the second quarter worth $229,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 13.6% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 7.2% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 7,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 2.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 27,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,180,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the second quarter worth $236,000. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZTS stock traded up $2.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $228.22. The company had a trading volume of 8,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,727,689. The company’s fifty day moving average is $211.90 and its 200 day moving average is $201.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 3.27. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.41 and a fifty-two week high of $228.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.98 billion, a PE ratio of 54.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.66.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

ZTS has been the subject of several research reports. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.30.

In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.10, for a total transaction of $3,234,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.09, for a total transaction of $293,363.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,334 shares of company stock worth $9,976,947. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

