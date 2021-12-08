Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,645 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) by 4.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,645 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 6,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SHYG opened at $45.20 on Wednesday. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $44.72 and a 1 year high of $46.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.38 and its 200 day moving average is $45.65.

