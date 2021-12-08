Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its position in Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) by 84.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 637,993 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Ovid Therapeutics worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,505,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,706,000 after acquiring an additional 9,251 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,946,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Ovid Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 257,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Ovid Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $772,000. Finally, DCF Advisers LLC grew its position in Ovid Therapeutics by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 139,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 30,700 shares in the last quarter. 49.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OVID. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Ovid Therapeutics from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ovid Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.30.

NASDAQ:OVID opened at $3.40 on Wednesday. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $4.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.48 and a 200-day moving average of $3.72. The firm has a market cap of $231.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.71.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ovid Therapeutics Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Ovid Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines for patients and families living with rare neurological disorders. The company was founded by Matthew During in April 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

