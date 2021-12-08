Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) Sets New 52-Week Low at $35.08

Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $35.08 and last traded at $35.44, with a volume of 3189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.21.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ozon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ozon has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.40.

The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ozon during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Ozon during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Ozon by 157.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ozon in the 2nd quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ozon in the 3rd quarter worth $151,000. 20.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.

