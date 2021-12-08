PAC Global (PAC) Price Hits $0.0130 on Major Exchanges

PAC Global (CURRENCY:PAC) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. One PAC Global coin can currently be bought for about $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PAC Global has a market capitalization of $172.59 million and $359,131.00 worth of PAC Global was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PAC Global has traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About PAC Global

PAC Global (CRYPTO:PAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Global’s total supply is 13,291,001,628 coins. PAC Global’s official website is paccoin.net . The Reddit community for PAC Global is /r/PACcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PAC Global’s official Twitter account is @PACcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

Buying and Selling PAC Global

