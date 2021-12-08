Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires 3,968 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 15.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,968 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Resolution Capital Ltd increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 19,180,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,907,000 after purchasing an additional 5,676,364 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,938,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,510,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675,052 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,901,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $519,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,905 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 3,260.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,453,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,197 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 3,589.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,380,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,832 shares during the period. 69.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Shares of NYSE KIM opened at $23.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.92. Kimco Realty Corp has a fifty-two week low of $14.03 and a fifty-two week high of $24.95.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $368.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.88 million. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 79.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

In other Kimco Realty news, CAO Paul Westbrook sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total value of $95,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on KIM. Wolfe Research began coverage on Kimco Realty in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Kimco Realty in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kimco Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.97.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.