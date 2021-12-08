Pacer Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 962 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bbva USA purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 719 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 168.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.44, for a total transaction of $192,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael John Short sold 16,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.11, for a total transaction of $1,659,432.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,933 shares of company stock valued at $2,797,133. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “inline” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.27.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $98.29 on Wednesday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.67 and a fifty-two week high of $104.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.15. The company has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.72.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 40.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

