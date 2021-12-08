Pacer Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 503 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of R. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Ryder System by 574.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 583,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,157,000 after purchasing an additional 496,769 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of Ryder System by 18.1% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Ryder System by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,251 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ryder System during the second quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ryder System during the second quarter valued at $534,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryder System alerts:

In other news, SVP Cristina Gallo-Aquino sold 4,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total value of $370,460.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on R shares. Stephens upped their price objective on Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ryder System from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Ryder System from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist upped their price objective on Ryder System from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ryder System presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.89.

NYSE:R opened at $83.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.96. Ryder System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.50 and a 52-week high of $93.05.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 3.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.27%.

Ryder System Profile

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding R? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.