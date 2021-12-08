Pacer Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 24.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,695 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UMBF. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in UMB Financial by 6.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in UMB Financial by 20.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 150,566 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,902,000 after acquiring an additional 25,112 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in UMB Financial by 18.4% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in UMB Financial by 3.6% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in UMB Financial by 1.8% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 608,503 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,627,000 after acquiring an additional 10,808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

NASDAQ UMBF opened at $103.77 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. UMB Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $66.68 and a 12-month high of $109.90. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.97.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.15. UMB Financial had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $317.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.67%.

In related news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.52, for a total value of $215,615.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Uma Wilson sold 275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.97, for a total transaction of $29,416.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,720 shares of company stock valued at $691,261. Insiders own 10.16% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF).

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.