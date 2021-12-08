Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $651,000 Stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 87.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 83,176 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Andra AP fonden raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 10.6% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 171,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,824,000 after purchasing an additional 16,400 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 16.2% during the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 23,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239 shares during the period. Barings LLC raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 119.1% during the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 154,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,925,000 after purchasing an additional 83,713 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $6,867,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 118,727.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 26,120 shares during the period. 91.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Stephen A. Furbacher sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total transaction of $131,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 71,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total value of $4,834,295.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 233,422 shares of company stock worth $14,650,950 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on CF Industries from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank upgraded CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. HSBC upgraded CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $59.50 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on CF Industries from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CF Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.46.

CF stock opened at $60.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.49, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.03. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.21 and a fifty-two week high of $68.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.94 and a 200-day moving average of $53.35.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 5.86%. Equities analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.96%.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

