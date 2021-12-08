Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 202 Shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HELE. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Helen of Troy by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 96,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,386,000 after acquiring an additional 19,930 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Helen of Troy in the 1st quarter valued at about $336,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Helen of Troy by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Helen of Troy by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new stake in Helen of Troy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,276,000.

In other Helen of Troy news, CFO Brian Grass sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.50, for a total value of $443,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 6,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.93, for a total transaction of $1,633,958.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HELE stock opened at $252.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $234.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.82. Helen of Troy Limited has a 12-month low of $201.02 and a 12-month high of $265.97. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.79.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $475.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.16 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 20.99%. Helen of Troy’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.77 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy Limited will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HELE shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $254.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $267.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday.

Helen of Troy Profile

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

