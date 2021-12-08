PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.340-$-0.330 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.370. The company issued revenue guidance of $278.50 million-$279.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $275.05 million.PagerDuty also updated its Q4 guidance to $(0.06)-(0.05) EPS.

Shares of PD stock traded up $2.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.65. 38,759 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,287,417. PagerDuty has a 52 week low of $29.15 and a 52 week high of $58.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.00 and a beta of 1.26.

Get PagerDuty alerts:

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.90% and a negative return on equity of 27.60%. The business had revenue of $71.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that PagerDuty will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

PD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Truist boosted their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.42.

In other PagerDuty news, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total transaction of $62,965.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Howard Wilson sold 11,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total transaction of $520,203.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 228,807 shares of company stock worth $9,762,640 over the last ninety days. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PagerDuty stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,101,662 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,124 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.32% of PagerDuty worth $46,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.