PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Shares Acquired by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,551 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PAGS. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,241,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753,113 shares during the last quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the second quarter valued at approximately $95,064,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 15.2% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,887,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,138,000 after acquiring an additional 906,205 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,936,000. Finally, Alta Park Capital LP acquired a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,828,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.30% of the company’s stock.

PagSeguro Digital stock opened at $28.01 on Wednesday. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a twelve month low of $24.14 and a twelve month high of $62.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.43.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 13.31%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PAGS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Scotiabank started coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora cut their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $63.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.36.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

