Palmer Knight Co Purchases 1,563 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Palmer Knight Co lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Broadridge Financial Solutions accounts for 4.0% of Palmer Knight Co’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Palmer Knight Co’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $7,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 38.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 30.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 243.4% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 55.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 458 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Vijay Mayadas sold 25,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total value of $4,386,192.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 77,661 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.02, for a total transaction of $12,737,957.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 267,623 shares of company stock worth $45,107,201. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on BR. Raymond James boosted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.60.

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $174.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.47 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $174.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.91 and a twelve month high of $185.00.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 10.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 55.05%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

