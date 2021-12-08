Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $70.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Palomar is well-poised on solid revenue growth and balance sheet. Focus on new business, strong premium retention rates for existing business, and renewals of existing policies bode well for the company. Premiums should benefit from its solid product portfolio as well as geographic expansion and rate increases. Net investment income is expected to grow on the back of higher average balance of investments. High return on equity indicates efficient utilization of shareholders’ value. Palomar estimates adjusted net income of $17 million-$18.5 million in fourth-quarter 2021. Shares of Palomar have underperformed the industry in the past year. However, exposure to cat loss induces underwriting volatility. Yet, it strives to protect earnings and balance sheet with reinsurance program. Also, escalating expenses can strain margin expansion.”

Separately, JMP Securities cut shares of Palomar from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Palomar stock opened at $68.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.14. Palomar has a 1-year low of $61.01 and a 1-year high of $115.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.66 and a beta of -0.01.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.13). Palomar had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $67.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.71 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.62) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Palomar will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Heath A. Fisher sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total value of $551,655.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 12,000 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total transaction of $1,024,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,400 shares of company stock valued at $4,823,554 in the last ninety days. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Palomar by 72.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palomar by 13.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Palomar in the third quarter valued at $204,000. Prudent Man Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palomar in the second quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palomar by 6.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Palomar Company Profile

Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.

