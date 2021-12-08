Palouse Capital Management Inc. Has $225,000 Stock Holdings in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Palouse Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 0.4% in the third quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 882,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,739,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 17.4% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 71,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 10,563 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 5.7% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 927,846 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,640,000 after purchasing an additional 50,157 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 111.9% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 1.6% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 9,157,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $183,971,000 after purchasing an additional 144,932 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Vishay Intertechnology from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.36.

Shares of NYSE:VSH opened at $21.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.33. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $26.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.51.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.02). Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 9.76%. The business had revenue of $813.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Vishay Intertechnology’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Vishay Intertechnology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.45%.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of discrete semiconductors and passive components. It operates through the following segments: MOSFET (metal oxide semiconductor field-effect transistor), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors. The MOSFET segment offers semiconductors which function as solid state switches to control power.

