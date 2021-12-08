Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Acquires 15,517 Shares of Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 690,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 15,517 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Franklin Street Properties were worth $3,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Franklin Street Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 420.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 5,708 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 927.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 7,847 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. 83.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FSP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Franklin Street Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target (up from $6.00) on shares of Franklin Street Properties in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of Franklin Street Properties stock opened at $6.40 on Wednesday. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $6.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $676.05 million, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. Franklin Street Properties had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 22.85%. As a group, analysts forecast that Franklin Street Properties Corp. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. Franklin Street Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

About Franklin Street Properties

Franklin Street Properties Corp. is an investment company, which specializes and focuses on the asset class of real estate. It operates through the Real Estate Operations segment, which involves in real estate rental operations, leasing, secured financing of real estate and services provided for asset management, property management, property acquisitions, dispositions and development.

