Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Acquires 19,499 Shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 233,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,499 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $3,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Hercules Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $114,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Hercules Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Hercules Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Hercules Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $232,000. 26.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hercules Capital stock opened at $16.67 on Wednesday. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.55 and a twelve month high of $18.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.08. The company has a quick ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.52.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 113.31%. The firm had revenue of $70.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.71%.

HTGC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Compass Point reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.50 price objective on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.75 price objective on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hercules Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.11.

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

