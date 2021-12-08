Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Grows Position in Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) by 7.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 186,632 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,422 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Funko were worth $3,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Funko in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,044,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Funko by 509.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 319,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,806,000 after purchasing an additional 267,385 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Funko by 462.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 259,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,518,000 after purchasing an additional 213,202 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Funko in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,286,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Funko by 34.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 697,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,834,000 after purchasing an additional 176,765 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Funko alerts:

FNKO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Funko from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.81.

Shares of NASDAQ FNKO opened at $17.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.39. Funko, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.86 and a 1-year high of $27.20. The company has a market cap of $867.35 million, a PE ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.26.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.12. Funko had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $267.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.74 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Funko, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 62,500 shares of Funko stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $1,198,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Richard Mariotti sold 24,728 shares of Funko stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.87, for a total value of $491,345.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 148,184 shares of company stock valued at $2,880,694. 14.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Funko Profile

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

Further Reading: What does RSI mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNKO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO).

Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.