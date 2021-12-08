Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $3.88 Million Stock Holdings in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 113.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,645 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,830 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Chewy were worth $3,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 199,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,909,000 after buying an additional 66,833 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,452,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,755,000 after buying an additional 245,511 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 218,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,443,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 139,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,367,000 after buying an additional 21,800 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 28,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after buying an additional 8,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CHWY shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Chewy in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Cfra cut their price target on Chewy from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Chewy in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Chewy in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Chewy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.14.

In related news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 83,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $6,293,854.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 20,927 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total transaction of $1,502,767.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 109,633 shares of company stock worth $8,141,622. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CHWY opened at $60.77 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.72. Chewy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.52 and a 52 week high of $120.00. The stock has a market cap of $25.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,038.50 and a beta of 0.41.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

