Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Increases Holdings in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,221 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,297 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.20% of Strategic Education worth $3,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its position in shares of Strategic Education by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 898,040 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $68,305,000 after buying an additional 44,782 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Strategic Education by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 756,133 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $57,511,000 after buying an additional 22,689 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Strategic Education by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 568,396 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $43,232,000 after buying an additional 142,334 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Strategic Education by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 432,915 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,927,000 after purchasing an additional 22,423 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Strategic Education by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 391,703 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $29,791,000 after purchasing an additional 21,566 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Strategic Education alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:STRA opened at $54.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 33.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.46. Strategic Education, Inc. has a one year low of $52.67 and a one year high of $100.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $270.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.67 million. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 3.49%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.34%.

In other Strategic Education news, Chairman Robert S. Silberman acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.99 per share, for a total transaction of $579,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Strategic Education from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of Strategic Education from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Strategic Education Profile

Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. The Strayer University segment includes programs offered through the Jack Welch Management Institute. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.