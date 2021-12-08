Park Avenue Securities LLC Boosts Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,837 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $3,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALLY. FMR LLC grew its stake in Ally Financial by 129.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,634 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Ally Financial in the second quarter worth $200,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Ally Financial by 15.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 300,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,953,000 after purchasing an additional 39,058 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ally Financial in the second quarter worth $366,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Ally Financial by 123.8% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

ALLY stock opened at $48.34 on Wednesday. Ally Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.54 and a fifty-two week high of $56.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.49.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.27. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 38.75%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Ally Financial’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 12.15%.

In related news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total transaction of $116,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jennifer A. Laclair sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,000 shares of company stock worth $895,475. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ally Financial from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Ally Financial from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.44.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Further Reading: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.