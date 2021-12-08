Park Avenue Securities LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,010 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,047 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 7.3% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 36,303 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 7.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,467,320 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $580,575,000 after purchasing an additional 97,511 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 30.8% during the second quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 80,700 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,931,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 21,323 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,437,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. 66.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COST opened at $542.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $239.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.09, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $496.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $448.67. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $307.00 and a 1 year high of $560.78.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $61.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.45 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 29.62%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.04%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on COST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $525.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $505.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $506.32.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

