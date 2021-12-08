Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $3.20 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 47,428 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000.

Shares of SCHV stock opened at $71.87 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $57.84 and a 12-month high of $72.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.75.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

