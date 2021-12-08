Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $3.59 Million Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Park Avenue Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,453 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 19,929 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its stake in shares of Intel by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 75,736 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,035,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its stake in Intel by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 45,337 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after buying an additional 2,007 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intel by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 157,399 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,836,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,642,000. Finally, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Intel by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 145,173 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,150,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INTC. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.42.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $52.57 on Wednesday. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $45.24 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The company has a market capitalization of $213.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.22 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, November 7th were given a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 26.99%.

In other Intel news, Director Frank D. Yeary purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.66 per share, for a total transaction of $496,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 10,351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Read More: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.