Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $4.19 Million Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 384 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $4,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BLK. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 57,178 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,029,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 154,443 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $135,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,535 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,818 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,040 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,613,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $920.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $670.28 and a 1 year high of $973.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $909.47 and its 200-day moving average is $897.41.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.97% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.94%.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 16,365 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $920.92, for a total value of $15,070,855.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total transaction of $390,602.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,017 shares of company stock worth $36,055,061 in the last three months. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,021.00 to $1,026.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,039.00 to $1,008.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,080.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $961.40.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Further Reading: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.