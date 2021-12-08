PARTS iD, Inc. (NYSE:ID) Insider Brian John Jr. Pendleton Buys 10,000 Shares

PARTS iD, Inc. (NYSE:ID) insider Brian John Jr. Pendleton bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.25 per share, for a total transaction of $22,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:ID opened at $2.43 on Wednesday. PARTS iD, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $10.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.91.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ID. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on PARTS iD from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson cut PARTS iD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $10.00 to $4.25 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in PARTS iD by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 741,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,479,000 after acquiring an additional 89,776 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PARTS iD by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 15,478 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PARTS iD during the 1st quarter valued at $309,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PARTS iD during the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in PARTS iD in the 2nd quarter worth $114,000.

About PARTS iD

PARTS iD, Inc is a technology-driven digital commerce company focused on creating custom infrastructure and user experiences within niche markets. The company was founded on March 15, 2016 and is headquartered in Cranbury, NJ.

