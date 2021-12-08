Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI) Receives C$13.25 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$13.25.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Firstegy raised shares of Pason Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Pason Systems to a “buy” rating and set a C$14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Pason Systems from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Pason Systems from C$11.00 to C$12.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Pason Systems to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Pason Systems stock traded down C$0.18 on Wednesday, hitting C$10.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,971. The firm has a market cap of C$873.60 million and a P/E ratio of 43.64. The company has a quick ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.81 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.98. Pason Systems has a one year low of C$7.00 and a one year high of C$11.74.

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$57.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$51.75 million. Analysts anticipate that Pason Systems will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Pason Systems’s payout ratio is presently 80.97%.

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs in North America and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for storing data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and Daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

