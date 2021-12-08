Patriot Battery Metals (OTCMKTS:RGDCF) Shares Up 7.2%

Shares of Patriot Battery Metals Inc (OTCMKTS:RGDCF) traded up 7.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.34. 330,716 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 292% from the average session volume of 84,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.

The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.30.

Patriot Battery Metals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RGDCF)

Patriot Battery Metals, Inc is a junior exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, and advancement of strategic and prospective assets to the benefit of its shareholder. Its properties includes Corvette, Hidden Lake, Golden Frac Sand, Eastmain, Lac Du Ceryl, and Pontax River. The company was founded on May 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

