Patten & Patten Inc. TN Has $11.47 Million Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN trimmed its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 424,475 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,665 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in AT&T were worth $11,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 508,851,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,644,734,000 after buying an additional 16,734,100 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth about $356,207,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of AT&T by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 296,845,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,543,208,000 after buying an additional 8,812,329 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,286,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $612,637,000 after buying an additional 6,789,539 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of AT&T by 147.0% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,981,484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,487,000 after buying an additional 5,345,756 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

T has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital initiated coverage on AT&T in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.51.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

T stock opened at $23.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.01 billion, a PE ratio of 192.35, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.71. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.22 and a 1-year high of $33.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.15.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. The business had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 1,733.48%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

