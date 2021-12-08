Patten & Patten Inc. TN Has $4.25 Million Stock Position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its position in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,042 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,083 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $4,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 291.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. 97.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PLNT. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Planet Fitness presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.92.

Shares of PLNT stock opened at $86.86 on Wednesday. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.89 and a 52-week high of $99.60. The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.73 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.41 and a 200-day moving average of $79.00.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.08. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 8.51% and a negative return on equity of 9.30%. The company had revenue of $154.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total value of $14,410,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

