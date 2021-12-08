Patten & Patten Inc. TN Has $5.70 Million Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $5,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DLR. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $136,006,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,207,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,536,034,000 after purchasing an additional 666,830 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,119,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,673,110,000 after purchasing an additional 382,954 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,637,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $547,257,000 after purchasing an additional 378,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 545,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,434,000 after purchasing an additional 253,752 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $167.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.55 billion, a PE ratio of 70.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.65 and a 1 year high of $169.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $155.92 and its 200-day moving average is $156.36.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 4.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 195.78%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director William G. Laperch sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.38, for a total transaction of $332,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.31, for a total transaction of $8,415,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,350 shares of company stock worth $8,802,213 over the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.18.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

