Patten & Patten Inc. TN Purchases 470,412 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 499.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 564,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 470,412 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Tech ETF accounts for 2.4% of Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Patten & Patten Inc. TN owned 0.56% of iShares Global Tech ETF worth $31,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 499.3% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 569.5% during the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period.

IXN stock opened at $63.91 on Wednesday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.18 and a fifty-two week high of $64.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.43 and a 200-day moving average of $58.33.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

