Patten & Patten Inc. TN Reduces Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN reduced its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,723 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for 1.5% of Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Adobe were worth $19,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 23.7% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,377 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. South State Corp raised its holdings in Adobe by 0.6% during the second quarter. South State Corp now owns 31,034 shares of the software company’s stock worth $18,175,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 57.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,371 shares of the software company’s stock worth $20,941,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in Adobe by 50.1% during the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 59,323 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,792,000 after purchasing an additional 19,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 20.7% during the third quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $646.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $635.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $613.92. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $420.78 and a 52-week high of $699.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.44, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 38.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on ADBE. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Adobe from $660.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Adobe in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $770.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $770.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $693.80.

In other news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.00, for a total transaction of $26,376.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total value of $24,810,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,155 shares of company stock worth $27,445,489 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

