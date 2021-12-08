Paulson Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,795 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CI. Amundi purchased a new stake in Cigna during the second quarter valued at $247,785,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 74.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,909,194 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $452,612,000 after buying an additional 815,054 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 101.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 854,346 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $202,541,000 after buying an additional 429,443 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 299.8% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 468,868 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $111,155,000 after acquiring an additional 351,597 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in Cigna in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,584,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CI opened at $207.97 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $209.16 and its 200 day moving average is $220.41. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $190.88 and a fifty-two week high of $272.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.50. Cigna had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $44.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.41 earnings per share. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 20.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.81%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CI. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Cigna in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $223.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cigna in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.77.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

