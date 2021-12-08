Paulson Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,027 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 492,161 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.24, for a total transaction of $67,544,175.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 293,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total transaction of $40,233,539.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,631,467 shares of company stock valued at $660,162,824. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMT opened at $138.55 on Wednesday. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.28 and a 12 month high of $152.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $143.74 and a 200-day moving average of $143.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $386.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.51.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WMT shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.20.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

