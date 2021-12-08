Paulson Wealth Management Inc. Sells 133 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,754,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,457,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,929 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,303,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,293,867,000 after purchasing an additional 924,726 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,976,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,466,116,000 after buying an additional 906,310 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,277,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,274,134,000 after buying an additional 76,800 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,332,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $941,421,000 after buying an additional 196,101 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $114.60 on Wednesday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $88.23 and a 1 year high of $121.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $113.85.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

